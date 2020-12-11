Bowling Green - "Timothy J Mullin, November 17, 1952 - November 24th, 2020.
Timothy found a home in many states, and loved to share memories of his adventures. He was a sweet, funny soul. He had a pure devotion to caring for other people and sought out every opportunity to lend a hand. Timothy loved history and architecture and could show you the original blueprints of the house he lived in on College Street. He could serenade with opera to knock your socks off. He fought tirelessly for Fairness and for renter's rights here in Bowling Green and was a comrade and friend to everyone that knew him. We remember his deescalation efforts at Pride, making sure LGBTQ+ youth felt safe and able to participate.
Timothy's caring nature has reverberated throughout our community, shaping Bowling Green to be better forever from his connection to it. Every potluck and phone bank and meeting and party will feel his absence, his smile, his jokes, as we're left to fill in with memories of his kindness. He will be forever missed, loved, and remembered."