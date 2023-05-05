BOWLING GREEN – Timothy Michael Tapp, 56, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on April 18, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Tim was a Bowling Green native; he was a devoted husband and loved by many family members and friends. Tim was a dedicated Jehovah’s Witness.
He served as an elder in the Franklin congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many years before moving to Bowling Green South Congregation. His faith helped him stay positive as he struggled with cancer for the past eight years. Tim loved golf, baseball, and traveling. He had a quick wit and was always willing to help people with their electronics. He was a graduate of Bowling Green High School (1984) and a Western Kentucky University alumnus (1988). After graduation, he went to work at Dollar General as a computer programmer, and for the past 20 years, he worked for Sumitomo as a computer systems analyst. He is the son of the late Kenneth and Joyce Tapp of Bowling Green and nephew to the late Kirby Tapp (Carolyn) of Central City.
He is survived by his wife Tina of 16 years. Other survivors include two uncles, Larry Tapp (Keata) of Cincinnati, OH, Myron Tapp (Barbara) of Lewisburg, KY, an aunt, Brenda Cary (Ron) of Russellville, KY, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 4:30 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses (4655 Russellville Road, Bowling Green). Visitation will be from 3:30-4:30. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
