Bowling Green – Timothy Ray Phelps, 63 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
The Warren County native was preceded in death by his son, Marcus Phelps. He was a Medical Transporter for Yellow Cab of Southern Kentucky. He was a member of Glendale Baptist Church.
His survivors include his wife, Betty Phelps; his parents, Denver and Betty Jo Phelps; one daughter, Mindy McGill (Daniel); three grandchildren, Landon, Logan and Luke Timothy McGill; three sisters, Kathy Beckham, Teri Fulcher, and Velma Cowles (Kevin); one brother, Barry Phelps; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
