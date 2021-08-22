Bowling Green – Timothy Ray Rodgers, age 63, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 20, 2021, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. A native of Meridian, Mississippi, Tim was married to Johna Gipson Rodgers for 42 years. They made their home in Bowling Green, KY. Tim was the son of Mary Partridge Clay of Collinsville, MS, and the late Dennis Rodgers of Suqualena, MS. He was a graduate of West Lauderdale High School and a longtime employee of Delco-Remy in Meridian. He moved to Bowling Green in 1998 to work at and later retire from the GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant, i.e., the Corvette plant. He was a devoted and mostly successful member of the Corvette Bass Club and would share his love of fishing with anyone who would listen. Tim was also a longtime member of the Lost River Church of Christ (formerly 12th Street Church of Christ), where he shared his “fix-it” spirit with members for as long as he was able. It was not uncommon for an auto repair or engine check to occur between services. And he was continually on the watch for anyone who needed his help in any way. But his favorite role in life was that of dad and granddad. He created in his children a strong faith, a desire to help others, a determination to do things to the best of their abilities, and a commitment to having fun whenever possible, particularly outdoors. His children include Deryck (Ashley) Rodgers of Bowling Green, Amber (John Alan) Rodgers Estes of Glasgow, KY, and Nicholas (Rachel) Rodgers of Franklin, KY. Grandchildren include Jackson Rodgers and Grayson Rodgers of Bowling Green, and Adahlee Estes and Porter Estes of Glasgow. In addition, he is survived by his mother, Mary Partridge Clay of Collinsville; a brother, Joseph (Pam) Rodgers of Collinsville; a sister, Renee (Timothy “Tiger”) Covert of Collinsville; a sister-in-law, Darla (Kenneth) Atchison of Meridian; a favorite uncle, William Partridge of Meridian; 6 nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and great nephews; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins. His friends are too numerous to count or capture here; but in particular, he is survived by his friend of 50+ years, Kenny Wayne (Teresa) Snowden of Martin, MS. He was preceded in death by, among many others, his father, Dennis Rodgers of Suqualena; Suellen Davis Gipson of Martin, MS; Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Partridge, Sr. of Meridian; Champ and Martha Gipson of Lauderdale, MS; and Eddie Lee and Vera Rodgers of Quitman, MS. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021, and 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Friday August 27, 2021 at J.C. Kirby and Son Lover’s Lane Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM in the chapel, followed by burial in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may take any form – flowers, Bibles, family kindnesses. Those wishing to make a charitable gift are encouraged to do so with one of Tim’s favorite local organizations, Kids on the Block, where he volunteered for many years (https://kykob.org/make-a-donation/ or 958 Collett Ave Suite 100, Bowling Green, KY 42101).
