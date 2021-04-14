Bowling Green - Timothy Ray "Tim" Hogue age 59 of Franklin, died at his residence on Tuesday. Tim was born in Bowling Green to the late Noble Earl and Shirley Jean Meador Hogue who survives. He is also preceded in death by his brother Willie Hogue. Tim was an Electrician by trade, a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, a graduate of Bowling Green High School Class of 1980 and Kentucky State Vocational and Technical School in 1981 with a degree in Industrial Electricity. Tim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Tim is survived by his wife of 19 years, Angela Hogue of Franklin. Daughters, Ashley Hogue and Missy Taylor (Jeremy) both of Bowling Green and Malorie Gregory of Franklin. Son, J.J. Gregory (Noel ) of Hornbeck, Louisana. 8 grandchildren, Kamdyn, Jada, Emma, Rowyn, Ava, Easton, Gracelyn, and Khloe. Mother-in-law, Martha White of Franklin. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday and after 9:00 am Saturday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Saturday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, burial to follow in the Mitchelleville Cemetery in Mitchelleville, Tennessee.