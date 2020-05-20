BOWLING GREEN - Timothy Wayne Coleman, 53, died in Bowling Green, May 18, 2020. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel, Bowling Green
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- Courts to lawns, Savage passes waiting period with mowing business
- Med Center employee dies due to coronavirus-related reasons
- Ronnie 'Rabbit' Pearson
- Beshear announces more reopenings allowed June 1
- Beshear: 'Permanent' coronavirus test site to open in BG this week
- Greenwood Mall, other retail prepares for reboot – with caution
- Franklin Drive-In to reopen Thursday with changes in capacity, film offerings
- Two arrested in Simpson on heroin charges
- Local hospitals make strides in fight against coronavirus
- 20 years after child rape conviction, Franklin man now faces child porn charges
Commented