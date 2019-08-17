BOWLING GREEN - Tina Craft, 72 of Bowling Green died Friday, July 26 at the Medical Center.
The Jefferson County native was a daughter of the late Joe and Iva Robert DeVoto. She was a Counselor at The Bridge Rehab Center. Tina was affiliated with Al-Anon. Tina had a glow about her and it attracted people no matter where she went. Her eyes had a sparkle and caught so many folks attention. As a result of her presence she had so many beautiful friends she brought into my life. She was also the world's greatest listener – it was a gift. She was interested in peoples' lives and this attracted folks to her as well. Providence allowed me – for 52 years – to live most of my life with her: be best friends, be her husband, her entertainer, and best of all, her caretaker at the end of her life. She will be remembered by so many troubled souls as a guiding light with God working through her to heal. She will remain a presence in a special space in so many hearts. We called her the "Gratitude Gal" and she passed on this secret of life to countless people everywhere. Fair-well Tina.
Her survivors include her husband Ed Craft; her sister, Cassie Bright; and many many close friends.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 2-4 pm and the service beginning at 4 pm