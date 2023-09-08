BOWLING GREEN – Tina Lou Davis Jones, 52, of Scottsville passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
The Warren County native was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Leonard and Lou Williams; paternal grandparents, Bill and Bea Tinsley; one uncle Jerry Tinsley and father-in-law, Roger Jones. Tina was office manager for Dr. Mark Ross, Optometrist, and a member of New Bethel Community Church.
Leaving to cherish her memory is her husband, Benjamin Jones; mother, Rose Davis Pruitt; father, Ray Davis (Kathleen), three sisters, Emily Meador (Larry), Jenny Davis, Hannah Quebedeaux (Miles); one niece, Adrian Levisohn (Julio); three nephews, Andrew and Ashton Meador and Jack Henry Jones; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Her mother-in-law, Robbie Jones
Funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7p.m. Friday and 8-9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
