BOWLING GREEN – Tina Renee Dill, a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, and faithful servant of God, peacefully entered her eternal rest on August 31, 2023. Tina was born on May 12, 1956 in Alamo Tennessee, to her parents Noble Eugene Jones and Clara Marie Bailey.
Tina’s life was a testament to her deep love for her family. She was joined in holy matrimony to Leonard Dill, and their union was an example of devotion and understanding. Tina’s heart overflowed with love for her girls. She was a source of unwavering support and love for her family.
Tina’s greatest joy in life was being a grandmother to her six adoring grandchildren and her 3 great grandchildren. She showered them with love, wisdom, and sweet memories that will forever remain etched in their hearts. Tina leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and strength.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard Dill, and Brother Michael Jones (of Bee Springs). As well as her daughter, Heather Wallace, and Paula Wallace – Carpenter, her son-in-law Byron Carpenter, her grandchildren, Haley Wallace, Caleb Wallace, Bryson Wallace, Danielle Wallace, Trenton Wallace, and Brooklyn Carpenter and her great grandchildren Collin Wallace, Sophia Wallace, and Juliana Wallace (all of Bowling Green Ky), along with several nieces and nephews and dear friends. Tina now joins her heavenly family, reuniting with her father, her mother, her sister Tammy Sanderson, her sister Tracy Adams, and her brother-in-law Ricky Adams and niece Brandi Gibson.
Tina Renee Dill’s life was a living testament of love, faith, and family. Her memory will forever be engraved in our hearts, and her legacy will continue to inspire us to live our lives with the same devotion, grace, and love.
A Celebration of Tina’s Life will be held at Hardy and Son Funeral Home on September 6, 2023. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM. Tina will be laid to rest at 3:00 PM in Fairview Cemetery. May Tina rest in eternal peace in the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, and may her memory continue to shine brightly in our hearts.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.