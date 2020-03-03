Bowling Green - Toby Joanne Black, 70, of Bowling Green, passed away March 1, 2020, in Nashville, TN. Toby was born on June 12, 1949, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to the late Marvin Stein and Ellen Roush. She was a pediatric Occupational Therapist in Bowling Green for over 40 years, working for the Commission for Children with Special Healthcare Needs, in local school systems, and in private practice. She loved her work and her community. She contributed time to many local charities to advance causes she believed in. Most of all, Toby loved spending time with her family-traveling, seeing her children and grandchildren grow, and visiting extended family all over the country. Toby is survived by one daughter, Sandy Ellen Hackbarth and husband Greg of Bowling Green; one son, Lee Joseph Black and wife Heather Vough of Fairfax, Virginia; four grandchildren, Will and Zoe Hackbarth, and Declan and Lennox Vough-Black; one sister, Marcia Kay Stein and husband William Cox of California ; two nephews, Jason Deitz of California and Micah Stein-Verbit of McLean, Virginia; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends; and two dogs, Hilo and Benji. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with burial at Fairview Cemetery immediately after. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. She was preceded in death by husband, John Scott Black, and sister, Beverly Lynn Stein-Verbit.
