Bowling Green – Jeffrey “Todd” Carter, age 59, passed away Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
The Plano, Kentucky native was born May 17th, 1963 to the late Curtis and Patsy Carter. He was a lifelong member of Plano Baptist Church. He was a retired state employee working as a Transportation Engineer Tech. Todd was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Todd was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend that will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but take comfort in knowing he is in the loving arms of God. His memories will be cherished by his wife of 32 years, Vicky Carter; his children, Aliena, Amanda, Josh, Stephen, and Conner; his siblings, Cheryl Woods (Carlos), Phil Carter (Sandra), and Eileen Lawrence; four beautiful grandchildren, Nathaniel, Alek, Mady, and Bri; several nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved dearly.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 3rd from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and will resume Sunday, December 4th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted Sunday, December 4th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Plano Baptist Church Cemetery in Plano, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Todd’s memory to Plano Baptist Church.
