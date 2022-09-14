Bowling Green - Todd Harvey Crays, 56, of Bowling Green, KY, formerly of Meadville, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at home.
Todd was born in Meadville, on March 19, 1966, a son of the late Thomas Wayne and Norma Jean (Matthews) Crays.
A 1984 graduate of Meadville High School, Todd also attended Malone University in Akron, OH. In 2012 Todd became employed by Holley Motor Life and was currently working as a Senior Project Manager in Bowling Green, KY. He had previously been employed from 1997-2012 by Summit Racing in Tallmadge, OH. As a young boy, Todd was involved in 4-H, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He had a passion for working on and restoring vintage trucks. He enjoyed his regular breakfast at Melissa's Country Cafe and he loved his dogs, Scat and Sammie. Todd will be missed.
Todd is survived by two sisters Joyce Hileman (Bill) of Tavares, FL, Carol Strong (Tom) of OH; a brother Tim Crays (Carol) of Saegertown; his long time friend Brandi Queener of Johnstown, OH; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Todd was preceded in death by a sister Lynda Tonn.
Family and friends are invited to call from 3-7 PM on Monday, September 19, 2022, at STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 404 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Jeff Conley officiating. For those not able to attend, the funeral will be live streamed via our facebook page (Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.)
Todd will be laid to rest in Denny Cemetery, Hayfield Twp.
Memorial contributions may be made in Todd's memory to Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, 1921 Louisville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.