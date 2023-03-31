URBANA, Ohio – Tom Coles, 62, of Urbana, Ohio passed away Sunday March 26, 2023, at The James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by his loving family and friends after a brief, hard fought battle with leukemia. Tom was born May 11, 1960, in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Rosalind Coles and (the late) Ron Coles. Tom graduated from Bowling Green High School in Bowling Green, KY in 1978.