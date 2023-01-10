Owensboro – Tommie Lee Law, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 1, 1937 in Daviess County to the late James Alford Law and Earline Belcher Law. Tommie retired from National Southwire Aluminum and was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Law; brothers, James Law Jr. (Ann) and Ronnie Law; sisters, Ona Mae Goodall (Neil), Pauline Law, Jewell M. Law, Alieene Vance (Doug), Marilyn Law, and Sharon Duckwall.
He is survived by two sons, Byron Law (Belinda) and Bruce Law (Mary Jane); a grandson, Truman Law (Courtney); sisters-in-law, Judy Law and Linda Epley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
