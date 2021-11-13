Brownsville, KY - Tommie Marie (Reeves) Heath, 76, of Brownsville, KY passed away Friday November 12, 2021 in Bowling Green, KY at Greenview Regional Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Oral Thomas and Tressa Belle Reeves. Tommie was born in Red Boling Springs, TN on May 30, 1945.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Cherry. Tommie worked in retail management for many years and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ.
She loved her family and will be missed by all. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Frederick "Fred" Paul Heath, a son Richard "Richie" Elmer Cherry, Jr. (Saranna) of Gallatin, TN, her daughter Marla Cherry (Tony Gentry) of Gallatin, TN, three sisters; Wanda Wilmoth (Jimmy), Patsy Green and Janice Stewart, brother Danny Parrish, two grandchildren; Lindsey Marie Kelly (Jay) and Lyla Mae Cherry, two great grandchildren; RayLynn Marie Kelly and James River Kelly, many nieces, nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Big Reedy Christian Camp.
