Glasgow - Tommie Navarra St. Charles Birge, 71, Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Glasgow, she was a daughter of the late Tommy and Sarah Hunt St. Charles. She was also preceded in death by her first husband Rex Douglas Harlow.
Tommie was a graduate of Glasgow High School and held a Master's degree in Cosmetology. She was a Certified City Clerk for the City of Glasgow for a number of years. During her spare time, her interests included painting, playing saxophone with the Glasgow Community Band, flower gardening, and definitely spending time with her grandchildren. She was a life-long active member of St. Helen's Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband Jerry Birge; three children: Jeremy Michael Birge and wife Jenny, Kathy Navarra Murray and husband Maxie, and Christopher Adam Birge; three grandchildren: Madison Navarra Murray, Maxie Kaden Murray, and Kailey Opal Birge; one sister, Madeline Hale and husband Jim; two sisters-in-law: Libbie Birge and Debbie Birge; two brothers-in-law: Rex Harlow and Tim Birge; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Funeral mass will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 pm Sunday with a Rosary Service at 7:30, and continue Monday morning at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Community Medical Care.