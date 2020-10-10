Bowling Green - Tommy Darrell Bratton, 71, of Bowling Green went home to be with Jesus surrounded by his family on October 9, 2020.
The Warren County native was born July 10, 1949 to the late Othel and Beatrice Christine Muntz Bratton. He is also preceded in death by brothers, Ray (Brenda) and Mike Bratton. Tommy loved to fish, his furry companions, and most importantly his family including his granddaughters.
Survivors include the love of his life for 42 years, Wanda Faye Bratcher Bratton; son, Ernest 'Ernie' Bratton; daughter, Cindy Shartzer (Michael); granddaughters, Madison and Skyler Shartzer; siblings, Carolyn Mills (James), Gary Bratton, Roger Bratton (Nancy), Porter Bratton (Sandra); and several nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Highland Baptist Church Cemetery. His nephew Russell Mills will officiate. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or scholarship funds for his granddaughters. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.