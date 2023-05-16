BOWLING GREEN – Tommy L. Lillard, age 70, of Drake, Kentucky passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at Signature Health Care in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native was born Tuesday, July 22, 1952 to the late Everett Leo Lillard and Eula Mae (Cantrell) Lillard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna (Cowles) Lillard.
Tommy worked several years in production for Holley Carburetor and finished his career at Roses before retiring.
He was of the Christian faith in which he was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend that will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
He is survived by his brother, Jimmy Lillard (Mary); his sister, Cindy Jane Eades; his daughter, Maria Lillard; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Whites Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Drake. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, May 16 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Wednesday morning, May 17 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
