BOWLING GREEN – Tommy Ray Martin, age 83, died on July 2, 2023, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. His wife, Brenda Smith Martin, predeceased him in 2022. He was survived by his daughter, Lanna Martin Kilgore (Dr. Scott F. Kilgore), of Bowling Green; three grandchildren, Meredith Kilgore Harb (David M. Harb) of Nashville, TN, and Cate E. Kilgore and William “Clay” Kilgore; and his great granddaughter, Vivian Q. Kilgore, and friend Kirk Bastin, all of Bowling Green. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Vivian Martin and Gertrude Murray Martin, and his siblings, Dorothy Martin Buckner, James Kenneth Martin, and Gerald Vivian Martin. He was survived by several nieces and nephews.
Tommy R. Martin was born in Bowling Green, in 1939, and graduated from Warren County High School in 1957, and married the love of his life, Brenda Smith Martin, on January 30, 1959. He was employed by Koon Food Sales, Koon-Sysco, and later Southern Foods in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He loved his wife, daughter, and family, and he enjoyed fishing and the farm.
His funeral is scheduled at J C Kirby & Son, Lovers Lane, for Saturday, July 8, 202, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., and Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, may be made.
