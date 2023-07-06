BOWLING GREEN – Tommy Ray Martin, age 83, died on July 2, 2023, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. His wife, Brenda Smith Martin, predeceased him in 2022. He was survived by his daughter, Lanna Martin Kilgore (Dr. Scott F. Kilgore), of Bowling Green; three grandchildren, Meredith Kilgore Harb (David M. Harb) of Nashville, TN, and Cate E. Kilgore and William “Clay” Kilgore; and his great granddaughter, Vivian Q. Kilgore, and friend Kirk Bastin, all of Bowling Green. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Vivian Martin and Gertrude Murray Martin, and his siblings, Dorothy Martin Buckner, James Kenneth Martin, and Gerald Vivian Martin. He was survived by several nieces and nephews.