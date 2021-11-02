...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/
TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Morning lows in the mid 20s to around 30 Thursday morning.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and most of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...Early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
Rockfield - Tonia Jean Royse, 54, of Rockfield passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at Greenview Hospital. Tonia was a native of Dallas, Texas and had a heart as big as Texas. Tonia was born in Toledo, OH on October 22, 1967.
She was preceded in death by her father Russell John Randall. Tonia was a homemaker and former executive assistant for Bowling Green Country Club. She was a dog and horse lover and loved her husband, mother, step-son and step-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 32 years Mark Royse, step-son Chris Royse (Heidi) and two precious step-grandchildren Sophia and Maggie Royse of Smiths Grove and mother Sandra Dominico of Rockfield. Also, her mother-in-law Lee Ann Royse of Edmonton, KY.
Visitation was held Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. There will be no memorial services and Tonia chose to be cremated.
