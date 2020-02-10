Bowling Green - Tony Ray Alicie, age 64, passed away Sunday February 9, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
The Richlands, VA. native was the son of the late Carl Douglas Alicie and Goldie Totten Alicie who survives. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church. Tony is survived by his wife, Carol Farmer Alicie; son, Patrick Alicie, daughter, Bethany Alicie; sister, Brenda Ball (Ken), brothers, Kenneth Alicie (Trudale), Donald Alicie (Judy), Steve Alicie (Vickie); mother in-law, Joan Farmer (late: Danny); brother in-law, Alan Farmer (Bill) and his beloved cat " Buddy."
Visitation will be Friday February 14, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Eastwood Baptist Church.
