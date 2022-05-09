Bowling Green – Tony Robin Pierce, 59, of Bowling Green passed away May 7, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Bowling Green native was born March 30, 1963 to the late Ernest Glen Pierce, Sr. and Anna Laura Parrish Pierce who survives. Tony was an old soul who loved nature and exploring the woods and waters. He was a collector who loved antiques. In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his daughter, Becky Pierce (Jimmy); grandchildren, Hailey Pierce and Landin Neal; brothers, Glen Pierce and Ricky Pierce (Marlene); and several cousins, nieces, nephews, special children in his life, and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.