Franklin, KY – Mrs. Tracy LaDonna Smith Hickman, age 48 of Franklin, KY, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 PM surrounded by her family at the Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.
Visitation will be on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Monday from 9:00 AM until time of service. The Celebration of Life service will be on Monday, September 23, 2019, beginning at 11:00 AM. All services will be held at Eastwood Baptist Church, 500 Eastwood Street, Bowling Green, KY 42103.
LaDonna was born on February 23, 1971 in Bowling Green, KY, to the late David Michael Smith and to Judy McCoy of Bowling Green, KY.
She is survived by her husband – Joe David Hickman, a daughter – Whitney Robertson (Jonathan) of Bowling Green, KY, a granddaughter – Charlotte Ruth Robertson, a sister – Michele Smith Koontz (Paul) of Knoxville, TN, a brother – Todd McCoy Smith (Robin) of Bowling Green, KY, two nephews Andrew Koontz and Carson Smith, a niece Carly Smith, and two bonus sons – C.J. and Carson Hickman.
LaDonna was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church. She was a 1989 graduate of Warren East High School and earned a B.S.N. degree from Western Kentucky University. She was a clinical representative for Boston Scientific. She was a Baptist Medical and Dental Mission International (BMDMI) team member, Curbside Ministry volunteer, Children’s leader at Eastwood Baptist Church, Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) attendee, and an avid UK Wildcat fan.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the BMDMI, c/o Weston Smith, 1402 Heartland Drive, Maryville, TN 37801 or to Eastwood Baptist Church, 500 Eastwood Street, Bowling Green, KY 42103 or to Woodburn Baptist Church, 600 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, Woodburn, KY 42170 for their mission outreach programs.
Online condolences may be made at www. gilbertfhonline.com.