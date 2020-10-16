Scottsville - Travis Murl Lawrence, age 96, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Tennessee.
The Allen County native was the son of the late Lewis Ray Lawrence and Blanche Mae Law Lawrence and is preceded in death by his daughter, Vicky Lynne Lawrence, sister, Sue Walton, and two brothers, James Lawrence and Glenn Lawrence.
He is survived by his wife, Sammy Jean Law Lawrence of Madison, TN, two sons, Richard Doyle Lawrence (Hilda) of Bowling Green, KY and Johnny Allen Lawrence of Inglewood, TN, three grandchildren, Melissa Hill of Fort Walton, FL, Chad Lawrence (Heather) of Alvaton, KY, and Darrell Lawrence of Franklin, KY, two great grandchildren, Ethan and Leigha Lawrence, two sisters, Maureen Johnston of Memphis, TN and Patricia White (Chuck) of Huntsville, AL, three brothers, Joe Lawrence of Fortville, IN, Kay Lawrence (Wanda) of Greenfield, IN and Lewis Lawrence (Linda) of Franklin, KY, and two sister in laws, Genelle Lawrence and Betty Lawrence of Scottsville, KY.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 12 Noon until 3:00 PM at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
