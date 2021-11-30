Woodburn – Tressie Driver Vice, age 91, passed away at her residence on Monday, November 29, 2021. She was born December 24, 1929 to the late Connie Oswald Driver and Berdina (Stinson) Driver. Tressie was a member of Red Hill General Baptist Church in Allen County. She loved her family and was known as Grammy to several. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Quentin Driver, Zelia Brooks, J.C. Driver, Bevy Driver, Burl Driver and Junior Driver. She is survived by her daughter, Delphine Driver; sister, Brenda Cline (Dale); brothers, James Billy Driver (Pat), and Randall Gene Driver (Rebecca); several nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will be Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Woodburn Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the church with burial to follow in Woodburn City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
