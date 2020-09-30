Bowling Green – Troy Phillip Akin, 78, of Bowling Green passed away unexpectedly September 29, 2020. He was the son of the late Forrest and Eclie Gidcomb Akin. Troy was born in Dimple, KY on December 24, 1941. He was also preceded in death by his son Ricky Cole; sisters Gwen Henderson and Mary Ruth Barks; and brothers Loy, Dean, and Glen Akin. The Butler County native was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of American Legion Post 23. Troy was a retired Service Manager at Campbell Chevrolet of Bowling Green. He loved cars and working on race cars in his spare time as well as being the “taxi driver” for his grandchildren. Troy worked hard and was the “backbone” of his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be missed by all. Troy is survived by his wife Brenda Runner Akin; three sons Phillip Akin, Brent Cole (Julie), and Danny Cole all of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren David Cole (Rachel), Michelle Cole, Noah Cole, Blaine Akin, Lexi Akin, Gatlin Mayhew, and Gage Mayhew; three great-grandchildren Jacob, Alyssa, and Ryan Franklin; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow. Visitation will be Friday, October 2 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Saturday, October 3 from 10:00 am until time of the funeral service.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS