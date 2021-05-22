Alvaton - Troy Tabor, Sr., 77, of Alvaton, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and the Kentucky State Police Academy.
Upon graduation, he was employed by Kentucky State Police and initially assigned to Pikeville, KY Post 9. After serving one year, he returned to Bowling Green Post 3 where he was on the special response team and finished his career of 30 years in CDL licensing. He was a former employee of Detrex and Chrysler Airtemp, a Viet Nam U.S. Army veteran where he served as supply handler in the Engineering Unit, a member of the American Legion and Victory Hill Ministries where he served as a former deacon and former Sunday school director at Clifton General Baptist Church. He dedicated his life to serving God, Family, Country and the State of Kentucky.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who loved to play croquet and share jokes with family and friends. He graced us with his infectious smile, and he will be greatly missed.
He was a son of the late Vamaley Conner "V.C." Tabor and Jettie Murl Willoughby Tabor.
He is survived by his wife: June Tabor, Alvaton, KY; 1 son: Troy Tabor, Jr. and wife, Julia, Alvaton, KY; 2 daughters: Lisa Shipley and husband, Rob, Scottsville, KY and Beccy Malone, Bowling Green, KY; 1 brother: Eddie Tabor and wife, Jane, Scottsville, KY; 3 sisters: Janneta Jones and husband, John and Levata Talbott and husband, Bruce, all of Scottsville, KY; Reba Reeves, Russellville, KY; 1 sister-in-law: Rita Tabor, Scottsville, KY; 4 grandchildren: Blandon, Travis, Haleigh and Caeden; 3 great grandchildren: Aubrey, Maddox and Will and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson: Mark Tabor; 2 brothers: Rondal Tabor and Julian Tabor and 3 sisters: Arlene Gentry, Willofene Atwood and Florene Hatcher.
Memorial services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Russ Atwood officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until service time at Goad Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Victory Hill Ministries or The American Cancer Hope Lodge. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com