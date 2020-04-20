Bowling Green - Truman E. Blankenship, 79, of Bowling Green passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020.
The Macon County, Tennessee native lived in the Anna Community of Bowling Green since 1968. He worked at Strawsign, Cutler Hammer/Eaton Corporation for 32 years, and Woodcraft and was a member of Elijah Upton 828 Masonic Lodge. Truman spent the last 20 years of his retired life enjoying time with his wife and family, enjoying their home and farm, gardening, and camping. He also loved to ride around the farm on his golf cart. Truman was a friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Galen and Hattie Bell Blankenship; son, Kenneth French; two infant sisters; sister, Jewell Sadler, and brother, Travis Blankenship.
Survivors include his wife of more than 51 years, Wilma French Blankenship; sons, Jimmy (Sandy) Blankenship, Ronnie (Kay) French, and Gary (Lisa) French all of Bowling Green; daughter, TaJuana (James) Garvin of Lebanon, Tennessee; grandchildren, Brandi French, Micah (Kristen) Blankenship, Amie French, Jarrett (Lydia) Blankenship, Lori (Eric) Darnell, Zachary (Savanna) French, Brianna (Jordan) McClain, and Tyler Garvin; great-grandchildren, Logan Crick, Mason Blankenship, Carson French, Kayden Darnell, Bryce Blankenship, Ishmael Blankenship, Colter French, Sadie Darnell, and Blakely French; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, only ten family members are allowed to attend the funeral. A drive-thru visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A private graveside service will take place at Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ Cemetery Fund.
Commented