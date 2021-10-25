Bowling Green – Tucker (Tuck) Ned Stringfield, 16, passed away on October 24, 2021. Parents, Jason and Heather Stringfield, were blessed by the birth of this young man on October 20, 2005.
Tucker never met a stranger and had a heart of gold. He loved making his friends laugh. It was said many times “that he not only could dish it out, but he could take it also.” He loved life and all the things that made him happy. His days were spent in school at Warren East High School; hunting with his dad and brothers and hanging out with baseball friends and families. He was confident and witty; and if you didn’t think so, all you had to do was ask him!!! He loved his friends and encompassed many of the traits of his family on both sides.
In addition to his parents, he leaves many to cherish his memory. They include two brothers, Ty Stringfield (Haylee) and Todd; two uncles, Jared Stringfield (Nicole) and their children, Harley & Bailey; Jason Elrod (Amanda) and their children Seth & Trey; maternal grandparents, Jane & Steve Elrod; paternal grandparents, Barry & Caroline Stringfield; Great Grandparents, the late Buddy Elrod and Mary Jo Elrod who survives; Great Grandparents, Linda & Elmer Vincent; several great uncles, great aunts, cousins, and loving friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 28, at 6:00 p.m. at Oakland Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Warren East Baseball Team or the Buddy House.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Homes.