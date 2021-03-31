Bowling Green – Ursa Lawrence Davis, age 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday March 30, 2021 at the Greenview Regional Hospital. Ursa was born April 13, 1927 in Butler County Kentucky to the late Clester and Lillie Keown Lawrence. She graduated from Sunfish High School and attended Bryant & Stratton Business College in Louisville, Kentucky. Ursa and her late husband G.L. Davis were charter members of Bowling Green Christian Church, where she served in the Loyal Ladies group. She worked as secretary for the Warren County Health Department and Bowling Green Vocational School. She enjoyed quilting and was an excellent seamstress. She was the Matriarch of the family, never wavering in her love and devotion to those she loved so dearly. In addition to her parents and her husband of 73 years she was preceded in death by a son Anthony Lee Davis and two brothers, Edwin Lawrence and Lester Rudolph Lawrence. She is survived by her children, Angela Davis Collins (Bill), Belinda Davis and Barry Davis (the late Jennifer “Renee” Davis); a daughter-in-law, Sherry Eels-Davis; grandchildren, Alma Collins, Ann Taylor, Cezanne Davis, Sam Stewart, Shaye Kindrick, Kristen Brindley, Shawnacy Warren, Shariece Vance, Sarah Wallace, Seth Davis and Denita Brady; 27 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday April 3, 2021 from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel followed by the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with burial in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ursa’s memory to the Bowling Green Christian Church and/or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
