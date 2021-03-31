Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Louisville KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. .Heavy rain from the past 24 hours will cause the river to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued this evening. && The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Warning for the Green River at Woodbury. * From late tonight to Saturday afternoon. * At 5:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.0 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 27.7 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods. Water overflows lock wall. * Flood History...No available flood history. &&