Bowling Green – Vada Ellen (Morrison) Allen, age 78, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, entered into rest Sunday, February 14, 2021, at her residence. She was born February 20, 1942, in Warren County. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Gordon K. Allen, Sr., her parents James Eulus Morrison and Mary Sue Morrison, sister Betty Sue Brown and her husband Paul W. Brown, brother Jimmy Morrison, and granddaughter in-law Brittney Gorman Parrish. Vada was a retired nurse from the Medical Center. She was a believer and follower of the Lord Jesus Christ and a member of the Baptist faith. Vada loved spending time with her family and was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She was affectionately known as “Honey” by her adoring grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She is survived by daughter Vivian Allen Parrish, son Gordon K. Allen, Jr., son Robert Eulus Allen and daughter-in-law Marya, grandson Terris Allen Parrish and great-granddaughter Emery Rose Parrish, granddaughters Madeline Grace Allen and Makenzie Leigh Allen, sister in-law Ramona Morrison, cousins Sara Jean Barker and Lelia Fay Lee (Ken), and several nieces and nephews. There will be a private family funeral and burial. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
