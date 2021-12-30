...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible from
Friday evening through Saturday evening.
* WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Hendersonville - Vance C. Cummings, 64, of Hendersonville, TN, passed away December 26, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Hospital. Vance leaves behind his mother, Carolyn Brown, sisters Marilyn Wilson and Joy Foley (Mike) of Bowling Green, Rhonda Davis and Shawn Cummings of Lindseyville, two children, Philip Cummings of Marietta, Georgia and Alison Miller (Matt) of Bowling Green, one Grandson, William Miller, the mother of his children, Lisa Cummings, nieces, nephews and many treasured friendships.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hoyt Cummings, two sisters Tonya Willoughby and Kimberly Davis and his bonus father, Noel Brown.
Born in Brownsville, Kentucky, February 28, 1957, Vance spent the majority of his years in Bowling Green. He was known for his contagious laughter, big smile and positive attitude. Vance was a welder by trade and early in his career welding grew into sculpting unique metal furniture, handrails, gates and pieces of art we will treasure. He enjoyed photography, music, art, and anything with a creative vibe. But more than anything, he enjoyed being Pa to Will. Vance became a double lung transplant recipient in 2007 and he faced every day with the most positive mindset that was inspiring for all who knew him.
He chose cremation. The family will host a Celebration of Life later in the year.
