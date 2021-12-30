Hendersonville - Vance C. Cummings, 64, of Hendersonville, TN, passed away December 26, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Hospital. Vance leaves behind his mother, Carolyn Brown, sisters Marilyn Wilson and Joy Foley (Mike) of Bowling Green, Rhonda Davis and Shawn Cummings of Lindseyville, two children, Philip Cummings of Marietta, Georgia and Alison Miller (Matt) of Bowling Green, one Grandson, William Miller, the mother of his children, Lisa Cummings, nieces, nephews and many treasured friendships.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hoyt Cummings, two sisters Tonya Willoughby and Kimberly Davis and his bonus father, Noel Brown.

Born in Brownsville, Kentucky, February 28, 1957, Vance spent the majority of his years in Bowling Green. He was known for his contagious laughter, big smile and positive attitude. Vance was a welder by trade and early in his career welding grew into sculpting unique metal furniture, handrails, gates and pieces of art we will treasure. He enjoyed photography, music, art, and anything with a creative vibe. But more than anything, he enjoyed being Pa to Will. Vance became a double lung transplant recipient in 2007 and he faced every day with the most positive mindset that was inspiring for all who knew him.

He chose cremation. The family will host a Celebration of Life later in the year.