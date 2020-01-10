Bowling Green - Vanous Lloyd, 72, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House of SoKy. He was preceded in death by his parents Nelson & Anna Price Lloyd.
He attended Warren County High and graduated from Bowling Green High in 1965, where he was part of the State Championship Baseball Team. After high school, he went on to attend WKU where he played baseball and obtained his Masters Degree in Education. Vanous taught at Alvaton Elementary, Edmonson County High School, and over 20 years at Warren Central High School. He was a coach for football, baseball, as well as boys' and girls' basketball. His 1983 girls' basketball team proudly took home the State Championship.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Sue Ellen Cherry Lloyd, daughter Carmen Ann Blaydes (David) of Glasgow, and Kelli Susan Harvey (Steve) of Lebanon, TN, precious granddaughter Lindsey Michelle Harvey, step grandson Taylor Blaine Harvey, and sister, Nelda Sue Lloyd Barnard, of Louisville, Ky. He was also blessed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and life-long friends, who were all like family.
Funeral service will be conducted at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 am until 8 pm Sunday, January 12, 2020, and from 9 until 11 am Monday, January 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.