Velda L. Jewell-Davidson entered into rest on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Warren County, Kentucky. Visitation 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY. Funeral Service 12:00 Noon on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Eleventh Street Baptist Church,1035 Kenton Street, Bowling Green,KY. Interment-Bowling Green Gardens, Bowling Green, KY.