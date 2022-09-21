Bowling Green – age 74, was born March 30, 1948 in Morenci, AZ and departed this life on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
She attended First Christian Church of Bowling Green. She was a bookkeeper, worked part-time at JCPenney, and was also a hairstylist.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James William Vaughn on October 31, 2015.
Survivors include a daughter: Denise (Greg) Whitlow of Summersville; a son: Jason (Rachel) Vaughn of Bowling Green; six grandchildren: Jonathan (Emillee) Whitlow, Josh Whitlow, Jill (Bryar) Chase, Eli Vaughn, Farrah Vaughn, Layla Vaughn; two great-grandchildren; a sister: Verna Bloodworth of AZ; two brothers: Frank Montez and Edmond Montez both of AZ; a sister-in-law: Betty (Tom) Davis of Greensburg.
Services: 12 Noon, Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home, Greensburg, KY with cremation to follow with burial in the Bennett Cemetery in Green County.
