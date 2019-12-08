Smiths Grove - Venus Carter Bunch, 92 of Smiths Grove died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Caverna Medical Center.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Yourie and Alma Pardue Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Bunch, also her daughter, Ruth Ann Cayton and two grandsons, Tommy and Mike Cayton, three brothers, Mitchell Carter, Kenneth Carter & Harold Wayne Carter and one sister, Willodean Howard. She was a caregiver and a member of Green Meadows United Baptist church.
Her survivors include her son-in-law, Bobby Cayton; grandson, Darrel Cayton (Jaime); two great grandchildren, Taylor Cayton (Grayson Clark) and Tristan Cayton; one niece, Jonita Wininger (Mike) and several great nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Hays Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Hays Cemetery Fund c/o Travis Edwards, 9760 Glasgow Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.