Coppell, Texas - Vera Mae Agee Higgs, 93, of Coppell, Texas passed away May 19, 2020 at her residence.
The Warren County native was born December 23, 1926 to the late Estill Hubert Agee and Carrie Hearld Willoughby. She was also preceded in death by husbands, James Robert Loafman and Valtie Higgs; sisters, Margaret Louise Agee and Charlene Higgs. Vera was employed by Union Underwear as a seamstress and attended Bays Fork Baptist Church.
Survivors include her nephew, Terry Higgs (Cindy) of Coppell, Texas; niece, Lisa Smith (Donald) of Garland, Texas; and several cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, May 27 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery.
