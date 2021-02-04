Bowling Green - Verna Hart, 99, of Bowling Green passed away February 4, 2021 at her residence. The Mirabile, MO native and raised in Excelsior Springs, MO was the daughter of the late Charles Bryant and Ursley Upchurch Bryant. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John C. Hart and a son, John B. Hart.
Mrs. Hart was a homemaker and a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She was a graduate of Excelsior Spring High School in Missouri.
She is survived by three sons, Thomas Hart (Joyce) of Bowling Green, KY, Michael Hart (Mary Ann) of Pasadena, MD, and Stephen Hart (Lorraine) of Twin Falls, ID; two daughters, Melinda Hart Barron (Mick) of Melbourne, FL and Marcia Hart (Gene Fluri) of St. Louis, MO; eleven grandchildren, John H. Hart of Lexington, KY, Kim Hart of Melbourne, FL, Kate Hart of Dry Ridge, KY, Gina Thomas of Louisville, KY, Jennifer Napier of Bowling Green, KY, Meghan Miers of Portland, ME, John Bechtold of Columbia, MO, Jeanne Dalba of St. Louis MO, Chris Trulaske of St. Louis, MO, Ed Hart of Twin Falls, ID, and Kylene Tyler of Albany, OR; and Fifteen Great-Grandchildren.
Services are to be scheduled at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO alongside her husband. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.