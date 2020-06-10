Bowling Green - Nell Daugherty Buchanon, age 72, died Saturday, May 23rd, 2020. Nell was a homemaker and food service employee at Western Kentucky University. She used her love of cooking to bless many people including her family at Monday night dinners, friends, neighbors and anyone else she knew needed God's love.
She worshipped the Lord at Victory Hill Church. Nell loved being a part of the Alvaton community and would spend time there watching hummingbirds, planting flowers, and working in the garden. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family on vacations and attending the school, church, and sports activities of Michaela, Jax, and Ansley as well as being married to her husband, Frank for 55 years.
Nell is preceded in death by her daughter, Connie, her parents, Lester and Hazel Daugherty, her siblings, Anna Adams, Tinkle Daugherty, Clayton Daugherty, Claude Daugherty, Claudie Daugherty, and Jimmy Daugherty. She is survived by her husband, Frank Buchanon, son Brian (Karen) Buchanon, and grandchildren: Michaela Easton, Jax and Ansley Buchanon. Her sisters and brothers include: David (Sandy) Daugherty, Bobby Daugherty, Reda (Pewee) Bray, Vickie Grant, and Kathleen Embry along with several nieces and nephews. Special family, Jim and Brenda Gildersleeve and Alison (Bryan) and LeeAnn(John).
A public walk-thru visitation will be held Friday, June 12th, 2020 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at the funeral home with a private burial to follow in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is honored to be in charge of all arrangements
