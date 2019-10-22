Bowling Green - Vernon Eugene Carter, 86, died in Bowling Green, October 21, 2019, Berryhill Funeral Home, Huntsville, AL. Expression of sympathy may be made to Suzanne Vitale CEC Autism Spectrum Disorder. Gifts mailed to WKU Foundation 292 Alumni Av, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or online WKU giving page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS