Vernon Gary, affectionately known as “Bubba”, died on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Bowling Green, Kentucky at the age of 87.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nelda Gary, daughter Marla (John) Burch, son Scott (Terri) Gary, and daughter Julia (Brian) Goff, all of Bowling Green. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Travis (Heather) Burch, Taylor (Katie) Burch, Kelsey (Eric) Long, Marissa (Derrick) Palmer, Chelsea Martin, Ashley (Lance) Goodrum, Merritt (Noah) Richardson, Caitlin Martin, Seth Gary, and Dana Goff along with 10 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmond and Dorothy Gary, Clarence Martin (a son of their heart), and great-grandson Charlie Palmer.
Vernon was born on June 1, 1935 in Caneyville, Kentucky, graduated from Warren County High School and later from Bowling Green Business University. He married Nelda Barnes on May 26, 1956 and held co-ownership of Gary Brothers Crushed Stone Company. He was very active in his community serving on the board of directors of Bowling Green Bank and Trust, in the 100th U.S. Army Infantry Division, and as an elder of the 12th Street (now Lost River) Church of Christ for 42 years. He was also a very avid supporter of WKU basketball.
Visitation will be from 4-7 P.M. on Friday, January 13 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and resume Saturday, January 14 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Lost River Church of Christ followed by a Memorial Service. There will be a private graveside service held in the Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Vernon to Blessings Overflow c/o Scott Gary, P.O. Box 51328, Bowling Green, KY 42102 to support TFP research in support of great-grandson, Sawyer Burch.
