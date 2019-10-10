Bowling Green - Survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie, of 62 years, Vernon Alford slipped away from this world into eternal rest on October 9, 2019, surrounded by family.
Vernon and Bonnie shared 6 children, Janet, Michael (Debbie), David (Kaye), Nancy, Johnny (Theresa) and Chris (Tara). They also share 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Vernon aka Vern, a retired supervisor for General Motors at The Corvette Assembly Plant, was admired, respected, and loved by all who knew him.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 1:00 p.m. at Hardy & Son, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Smiths Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association.