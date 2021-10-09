Bowling Green - Vernon E. Long, 60, of Bowling Green died on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Hospice House. The Syracuse, NY native was born on November 16, 1960 to the late, Earl Edward Long and Dorothy Gilpin Sneed.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepfather, Woody Sneed; a sister, Sheila Long-Cook; and a daughter, Emily Paige Long. He graduated from both the University of Kentucky and Ohio State University and spent his days as a chemist. He was an avid runner that completed 12 marathons. He was also a man of faith who attended Woodburn Baptist Church.
Mr. Long is survived by his wife, Theresa Long; a son, Benjamin Patterson (Jessica) of Columbus, OH; a daughter, Chelsea Coleman (Andy) of Bowling Green; two brothers, Ronald Long (Barbara) of Edmonton and Douglas Long of Columbia, KY; a sister, Connie Long-Chapman of Columbia, KY; two nieces, Stephanie Feese and Alex Antle, both of Columbia, KY; and a nephew, Matthew Antle of Columbia.
Funeral services for Mr. Long are scheduled for Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Woodburn Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow at Woodburn Cemetery. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.