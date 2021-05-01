Scottsville - Vernon Woodruff "Sonny" Frost, Jr., 82, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was the owner and operator of Frost Construction, former employee of Scotty's, Scotscraft, Washington Overall Manufacturing and Cutler-Hammer, an avid pool player, a member of Hickory Hill United Methodist Church where he was song leader for 57 years and sang Gospel music with the Gospel Tones, Melody Makers, The Lyles, The Whitley's and The Kentuckians.
He was a son of the late Vernon Woodruff Frost, Sr. and Mildred Ogles Frost. He is survived by his wife: Wilma Nell Frost, Scottsville, KY; 2 daughters: Sherri Frost Carter and Malissa Karen Williams and husband, Mark, all of Scottsville, KY; 2 sisters: Sydney Kelsey, Scottsville, KY and Pam Cosby and husband, Arthur, Starkville, MS; 4 brothers-in-law: James Stewart; Buell Wheat and wife, Betty Lou, and Darrel Wheat and wife, Marilyn, all of Scottsville, KY; Donnie Wheat and wife, Gail, Gallatin, TN; 5 grandchildren: Caitlan Hogue (Cody); Marideth Trammel (Devon); Mackenzie Williams; Macey Williams (Reana); Madison Williams (fiancee' Gretchen Bishop); 5 great grandchildren: Maddox, Madalyn and Marit Trammel; Jack and Ryder Hogue and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by 1 sister: Ann Stewart and a son-in-law: Jeff Carter.
Public funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Patrick, Bro. Wayne Neeley and Bro. Maxie McGuffey officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2:00 P.M. Monday at Goad Funeral Home. The funeral can be viewed live on Goad Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. www.goadfh.com