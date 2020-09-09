Bowling Green, Kentucky - Veronica C. (Long) Deitz (68) passed away unexpectedly at her home in Bowling Green, Kentucky on September 4, 2020. Bonnie was born on February 23, 1952 in Olney, IL the daughter of Dale J. and Frances V.F. (Fillinger) Long.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy M. (Dan) Day, Beecher City; son, Matthew W. Deitz, Newton; grandchildren Allison Day, Elizabeth Day, Paige Day, Dawson Deitz, Lexie Deitz and sister Rebecca (G. Michael) Fishel. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Bonnie retired from Fruit of the Loom in Bowling Green. She was an avid reader and her life's joy was her children and grandchildren.
Private family services will be held. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Warren County Humane Society.