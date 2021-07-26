Bowling Green – Veronica Pais Diemer, 83, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her residence. The Keystone, WV native was a daughter of the late Victor Pais and Pauline Arangio Pais and was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Darnell. Mrs. Diemer was the co-owner of Jimmy Diemer’s Bar-B-Q and Storage Units, received her bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Diemer; three daughters, Deborah Diemer Burroughs, Patricia Diemer Chandler (Chuck) and Catherine Lynn Diemer; one brother, Mark Pais (Joyce); three sisters, Joann Bradford (James), Patricia Carmical and Victoria J. Swier (Brian); four grandchildren and four great grandchildren also survive. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Johnson- Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be on Thursday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society-TNR Program or to the Bowling Green Friends of the Library Program.