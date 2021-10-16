Bowling Green - Vicki Lynn Burch Bowen age 61 of Bowling Green, passed away at residence on Wednesday. She was born in Bowling Green to Raymond Burch of Bowling Green and the late Gwendolyn Basham Burch. Vicki was a housewife and homemaker. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Vicki is survived by her daughter, Jamie Bowen of Mansfield, Texas. Son, Brandon Bowen of Portland, Tennessee. Grandchildren, Bryant, and Keelee Pullum, Camdon and Breland Bowen. Her brothers, Billy Basham and Roger Burch. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Vicki's Life will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, with visitation from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.