Bowling Green – Vicki Shehan, 65, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Ruby Tabor Harned. The Louisville, Kentucky native was a homemaker. She is survived by a daughter, Angela Shehan (Brad); three sons, Phillip Shehan (Tyra), Kevin Shehan (Angela), and Alan Shehan (Jessica); one sister, Tama Abbey; five grandchildren, Alexis, Isabella, Kaden and Lauren Shehan, and Alyssa Mitchell; three nephews also survive. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Thursday at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home.