Bowling Green – Vickie Ann Davenport, age 72, passed away Sunday May 9, 2021 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Lewis and Mary Frances Walker. She was member of the Church of God of Prophecy. Vickie is survived by her husband Delmar Davenport Jr. son James Davenport (Stacey), grandchildren Landon Robbins and Logan Davenport. Visitation will be Wednesday May 12, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.
