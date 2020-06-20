BROWNSVILLE, Ky. - Vickie Ranburger, 64, died in Mammoth Cave, June 16, 2020. Gravil Funeral Home
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- Wilkerson says American flags taken down for 'safekeeping' against 'outside groups'
- State says schools should prep for closures in the fall
- Assault reported at bar; BG man arrested
- Allen County family recreates iconic cars from film and television
- Coronavirus-related death toll rises to 10 in Warren County
- BG woman arrested after man reports stabbing
- Brenda Simpson
- BG police: Man steals car, flees prior to arrest
- COVID-19 cases force closures of downtown eateries
- Beshear issues guidance for public pools, groups of 50 or fewer
Commented